U.S. Army launches 'commander's inquiry' into dramatic Titans flyover

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division has joined the Federal Aviation Administration in investigating whether four helicopter pilots violated safety rules with a dramatic flight through Nissan Stadium right before a November 14th Saints-Titans game.

This news comes a day after the FAA said the incident was the subject of its own "pending investigation."

"The 101st Airborne Division is conducting a commander’s inquiry into the event," division spokesperson Lt. Col. Kari McEwen said in an email to NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

It was not immediately clear who would be overseeing the inquiry, how the investigation would be conducted or whether there has been any change in the flying status for any of the aviators involved.

The term "commander's inquiry" generally refers to a preliminary investigation.

According to the U.S. Army's Commander's Legal Handbook, "A preliminary inquiry is used to ascertain the magnitude of a problem, to identify and interview witnesses, to summarize or record witnesses’ statements, to determine whether an investigation or board may be necessary or to assist in determining the scope of a subsequent investigation."

The review likely will focus on whether the Army pilots violated FAA authorization and their own assigned mission when they dropped their choppers below the highest levels of Nissan Stadium.

Generally, military flyovers are required to be conducted at 1,000 feet above the highest structure.

Helicopters are given some leeway "provided each person operating the helicopter complies with any routes or altitudes specifically prescribed for helicopters by the FAA."

Photos provided by a NewsChannel 5 viewer suggest that, two days before the Saints-Titans game, the helicopters were practicing flying above the stadium and not dipping down into it.

A retired aviation safety inspector told NewsChannel 5 Investigates that the flyover, or "fly through," likely violated safety guidelines established by the FAA.

