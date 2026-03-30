U.S. Army opens investigation into attack helicopter activities at Kid Rock's home, No Kings protest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — U.S. Army officials have ordered an investigation into the activities of two AH-64 Apache attack helicopters that flew over Saturday's "No Kings" protest in downtown Nashville, then engaged in low-altitude maneuvers near the home of Kid Rock just north of the city.

The initial investigation appears to be focused, for now, on the maneuvers at the entertainer's so-called “Southern White House” in the Nashville suburb of Whites Creek.

"Fort Campbell leadership is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting AH-64 Apache helicopters operating in the vicinity of a private residence associated with Mr. Robert Ritchie (also known as ‘Kid Rock’)," said a statement by Maj. Jonathon Bless, public affairs officer for the 101st Airborne Division.

"The command has initiated an investigation to review the circumstances surrounding this activity."

The statement continued, "The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell maintain strict standards for aviation safety, professionalism, and adherence to established flight regulations. We take all concerns regarding aircraft operations and their impact on the surrounding community seriously."

Later, Bless told NewsChannel 5 Investigates that 101st Airborne leaders are still in the dark about the reason for the overflight at the "No Kings" protest.

"Our pilots do regularly fly routes outside the Fort Campbell area," the spokesperson said. "We just don't know if it was incidental or if it was deliberate."

On Saturday, Rock posted video on X (formerly Twitter) of him standing on a covered deck area of his home, saluting one Apache as it hovered just beyond his expansive swimming pool.

This is a level of respect that shit for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her. 🇺🇸 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iD5mmkaXv1 — KidRock (@KidRock) March 28, 2026

"This is a level of respect that s—t for brains Governor of California will never know," the entertainer wrote in a comment with the video. "God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her.”

In a second video, the helicopter had rotated into what appeared to be an attack position facing the entertainer. A second Apache helicopter swooped across the background.

Kid Rock's home is a 27,000-square-foot mansion patterned after the White House.

Stay with NewsChannel5.com for any continuing developments.