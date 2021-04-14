Want to get back to work? State has job search tools, training and info on apprenticeships online

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This last year has been really hard on a lot of folks, especially those who lost jobs.

And if you're ready to start working again, there are all sorts of resources that can help get you back to work and most are available online.

"The [Labor and Workforce Development] Department has many, many resources to help people who are on unemployment to move to work," Commissioner Jeff McCord explained, adding that rejoining the workforce may just be a few keystrokes away.

On the state's website, Jobs4TN.gov, where you file for unemployment, you can also find more than 200,000 job listings. You can also get help with your resume and improve your interview skills.

The state has taken its American Job Center experience online with the virtual American Job Center. Here too, at TNVirtualAJC.com, you can search for jobs near you 24 hours a day. There is also information on job training and financial assistance for that training for those who qualify.

And speaking of training, the state has partnered with Coursera to offer 4,000 free online courses that teach job skills thru hundreds of companies and universities. At TN.gov/workforce/coursera.html, you'll find classes in business, technology, and data science. And some of the courses even offer professional certificates from companies like Google and Facebook in high tech fields such as IT Support and Project Management.

And if you'd prefer to learn on the job while being paid, then how about an apprenticeship?. You'll find hundreds of them at ApprenticeshipTN.com.

"So what does that do for you? That allows you to come in with lower skills and to progress and to get paid more as you progress to a higher skilled and to a higher waged job," McCord described.

And wait until you see all of the different types of apprenticeships there are. They've got them in everything from software development and IT to medical jobs and even winemaking.