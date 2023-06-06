'We've got to stop it now': Advocates are on the clock to stop Alive Hospice sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Time may be running out for those trying to keep Alive Hospice from being sold.

While the organization's leadership has refused to confirm the rumored sale to a for-profit company, NewsChannel 5 Investigates has been told that the board of Alive is set to vote on the sale Wednesday.

Meanwhile, those who are working to stop the sale of the nonprofit are also concerned about the organization's latest effort to raise money.

For the last 15 years, Alive Hospice has held an annual Butterfly Release where families can set butterflies free in honor of loved ones who have passed. It's one of the nonprofit's bigger fundraisers.

"They want you to give some money to support the cause," former Congressman Jim Cooper said.

This year's Butterfly Release is set for Saturday, June 10.

And Cooper, whose first wife died two years ago under the care of Alive, was invited.

"It’s a wonderful event and normally I would support something like this," Cooper said to NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

But Cooper is alarmed by rumors that Alive's board is planning to sell the nearly 50-year-old nonprofit. Like others who have spoken out against the sale, Cooper believes dying patients and their families would suffer significantly, that some patients including those with cancer could be turned away and that the downtown residence might be closed and the property sold.

"Meanwhile, they’ve been fundraising as if they intend to continue being a nonprofit," Cooper said.

The former Nashville politician said he was shocked that Alive sent out some 10,000 invitations to the butterfly fundraiser that clearly identify Alive Hospice as a 501c3 organization, promoting its charitable status and encouraging people to make tax-deductible donations. This is all while the sale of Alive again to a for-profit entity has reportedly been in the works for months.

"It’s false pretenses and it’s completely misleading," Cooper suggested.

Cooper said he recently filed a complaint with the U.S. Postal Service alleging mail fraud, and he wants the Tennessee Attorney General to enforce the state's ban on misleading charitable solicitations.

"Under Tennessee law, there is a provision that says a $5,000 fine for each violation: 10,000 invitations times $5000. That’s a $50 million problem we’ve got right here," Cooper figured.

Meanwhile longtime Nashville fundraiser Whitney Daane — who'd agreed to chair the Butterfly Release — has now pulled out of the event.

"I felt that I really couldn’t in good faith continue to raise money until I knew exactly what was going on," Daane said.

She'd already had her sister who does butterfly paintings do the artwork for the invitations, and her sister had also agreed to donate some of her larger pieces to major donors.

But Daane said when she asked friends to make large donations, they know she believes in the cause. And because Alive administrators refuse to share any information about their plans for the organization, Daane said she just doesn't feel confident right now about its future.

"When I realized I was going to have to remove my name from the event and not participate and not move forward, it was completely heartbreaking. Disappointing doesn’t even begin to cover it," Daane said.

In the meantime, as the grassroots efforts to keep alive a nonprofit continue, Cooper confirmed he is working with lawyers now, hoping to get some sort of emergency injunction or court order to stop the board vote on the sale.

"This (the sale) is wrong. We’ve got to stop it. We’ve gotta stop it now," Cooper emphasized.

The company reportedly set to buy Alive is the home healthcare company Amedysis. But in the last 36-48 hours, things got a little more complicated.

Amedysis recently agreed to be purchased by Option Care Health, another home health company. But now there is word that a subsidiary of United Health Group has made its own offer to buy Amedysis.

No word on how that might affect the Alive deal.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill came out publicly against the sale in a letter to the Tennessee Attorney General urging him to stop Alive Hospice from being sold to a for-profit entity.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates also learned that Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant have now joined the grassroots effort to stop the sale. Yearwood has signed a similar letter being sent to the AG by Nashville songwriters while Grant has signed the online petition started by the group, Keep Alive Alive.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates have tried to ask Alive Hospice about the rumored sale for weeks now. The organization's leadership has chosen not to answer questions about it. And when we asked again for this story, they ignored our questions and instead sent a statement very similar to the previous ones they sent.

ALIVE HOSPICE STATEMENT:

"Alive’s Board of Directors remains focused on supporting Alive’s mission and advancing its 45-year legacy of providing loving care to the people, families and community we serve.

As we have said before, Alive is often approached by organizations seeking partnerships and affiliations, and we evaluate far more potential partnerships than we ever pursue.

We understand people are concerned by rampant speculation circulating in the community. Again, we appeal for calm. This ongoing speculation has been very harmful to the mission of Alive, the members of our team and the people we serve.

Every member of our board loves Alive and has been personally impacted by the care it provides. We would never do anything to hurt the organization or the patients and families it serves."