Woman paralyzed after drug mix-up in Nashville hospital pharmacy to begin 'intensive' rehabilitation treatment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5 Investigates has learned that one of the patients who got the wrong medication earlier this month at Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown is being moved to a rehabilitation facility.

Glenda Dorton went in August 14 for routine knee replacement surgery and received an injection of potassium phosphate in her spine instead of an anesthetic after a mix-up in the hospital pharmacy.

Her family told us the 72-year-old Centerville woman was left paralyzed from the chest down.

Now in a statement, the family said they are "immensely grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness they have received from people across the country and around the world. These messages have provided meaningful encouragement during an extraordinarily difficult time."

Dorton, they told us, faces a long and uncertain recovery. She will be moved to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago for about six weeks of intensive treatment. She will also, they said, "begin the hard work of rebuilding her life" with husband, Marvin, who she has been married to now for 51 years and who "has been steadfast at her side every step of the way" since the mistake at Ascension Saint Thomas nearly two weeks ago.

If you or someone you know was affected by this medical mistake, I'd like to hear from you. Please email me at Jennifer.Kraus@newschannel5.com.

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