NewsChannel 5 partners with Second Harvest Food Bank for food giveaway Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Six days after a winter storm swept through Middle Tennessee, families continue to face power outages. Second Harvest Food Bank has worked tirelessly to ensure people have the food they need as they wait for restoration.

In just the last six days, the nonprofit has provided more than 60,000 meals to people without power. Today, NewsChannel 5 is joining them in this effort.

We are teaming up with Second Harvest and the Nashville Farmer's Market to give away 1000 hot meals at lunchtime. Storm victims can go to the Nashville Farmer's Market between noon and 2 pm today to take part.

There will be about 10 food trucks there to serve you, and before you leave you can get a box of groceries to help restock your pantry.

"So many people have lost all of their food, they're iced out or locked out of their homes because of the weather. They're staying in other places. They're staying with friends. People are taking in people that they know need help, and the request and the need for food is greater than it even was a few weeks ago, just because of the ice storm," says Courtney Blaise with the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The Nashville Farmers Market is located at 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.