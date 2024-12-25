Watch Now
News

Actions

NewsChannel 5 presents Behind the Lens, a look at our photographers

Behind the Lens is your chance to meet the photographers of NewsChannel 5, where they create and package all the videos you see on your screen.
Poster image (2).jpg
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Behind the Lens is your chance to meet the photographers of NewsChannel 5, where they create and package all the videos you see on your screen.

Our photographers are:

  • Chief photographer Mike Rose
  • Assistant chief photographer Catherine Steward
  • Dan Blommel
  • Devin Crawford
  • Robb Coles
  • Toney Cook
  • Angie Dones
  • Jim Garbee
  • Evan Huddle
  • Cole Johnson
  • Justice Kennedy
  • Bob Kusek
  • Alex Maxwell
  • Brian McKeegan
  • Patsy Montesinos
  • Bud Nelson
  • Austin Pollack
  • Kim Rafferty
  • David Rivers
  • Forrest Sanders
  • Bryan Staples
  • Bob Stinnett

Middle Tennessee nurses collect donations for Hurricane Helene victims

Another example of how one person can truly make a difference. And the best part - we all can help! As a nurse, Laura handles emergencies every day. But nothing could prepare her for the emergency that brought her hometown to its knees. From her current home in Tennessee, she's mobilizing aid and supplies for Helene survivors and is helping make their recovery easier and their holidays brighter. I hope you take a moment to watch her story - you might even feel inspired to lend a helping hand.

-Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-Preds vs BLUES DEC 27.png

News

Nashville Preds to simulcast on NewsChannel 5