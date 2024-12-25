NewsChannel 5 presents Behind the Lens, a look at our photographers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Behind the Lens is your chance to meet the photographers of NewsChannel 5, where they create and package all the videos you see on your screen.
Our photographers are:
- Chief photographer Mike Rose
- Assistant chief photographer Catherine Steward
- Dan Blommel
- Devin Crawford
- Robb Coles
- Toney Cook
- Angie Dones
- Jim Garbee
- Evan Huddle
- Cole Johnson
- Justice Kennedy
- Bob Kusek
- Alex Maxwell
- Brian McKeegan
- Patsy Montesinos
- Bud Nelson
- Austin Pollack
- Kim Rafferty
- David Rivers
- Forrest Sanders
- Bryan Staples
- Bob Stinnett
Another example of how one person can truly make a difference. And the best part - we all can help! As a nurse, Laura handles emergencies every day. But nothing could prepare her for the emergency that brought her hometown to its knees. From her current home in Tennessee, she's mobilizing aid and supplies for Helene survivors and is helping make their recovery easier and their holidays brighter. I hope you take a moment to watch her story - you might even feel inspired to lend a helping hand.
-Rebecca Schleicher