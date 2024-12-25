NewsChannel 5 presents Behind the Lens, a look at our photographers

Middle Tennessee nurses collect donations for Hurricane Helene victims

Another example of how one person can truly make a difference. And the best part - we all can help! As a nurse, Laura handles emergencies every day. But nothing could prepare her for the emergency that brought her hometown to its knees. From her current home in Tennessee, she's mobilizing aid and supplies for Helene survivors and is helping make their recovery easier and their holidays brighter. I hope you take a moment to watch her story - you might even feel inspired to lend a helping hand.

-Rebecca Schleicher