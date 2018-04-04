NewsChannel 5 Remembers Martin Luther King Jr.'s Death

Fair
The night before he was shot and killed on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. preeched before thousands prophetically alluding to his own untimely death, "We've got some difficult days ahead," 50 years later tens of thousands of people came here to make sure his sacrifice was not forgotten.
Martin Luther King Jr. preaches the night before his death. He preached April 3, 1968 at the Mason Temple in Memphis, Tennessee. FILE
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - NewsChannel 5 staff shared their memory of the moment they heard the tragic news that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had been killed.
Wednesday was the 50th anniversary of Dr. King Jr.'s death.
