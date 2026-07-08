NewsChannel 5 to host Tennessee GOP Gubernatorial Debate on July 20th

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennesseans will choose a new governor this fall. Republican frontrunner U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn still has a commanding lead, but a new poll suggests the race is tightening.

An internal poll released this week by Congressman John Rose's campaign said Blackburn has a 15-point lead over Rose. Back in May, a Beacon Center poll found Blackburn's lead was more than 50 points.

Rose's poll was conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, the same firm that conducts polling for President Trump. The group surveyed 600 likely Republican voters between June 28 and June 30. It found:

This poll was conducted before Senator Blackburn's awkward elevator interview with NewsChannel 5's Ben Hall, which you can watch here.

Early voting for the primary begins late next week. We want to ensure you have all the information you need before heading to the polls. That's why NewsChannel 5 - along with the League of Women Voters and Cumberland University - is hosting a live GOP Gubernatorial debate. It will take place on Monday, July 20, at Cumberland University in Lebanon at 6:30pm. We will carry the 90-minute debate live on-air and online.

We have invited the top three GOP candidates. Congressman John Rose and State Representative Monty Fritts have agreed to take part. We are still waiting to hear from Senator Marsha Blackburn.

If you have questions you'd like to see the candidates answer in a debate - please email me at michelle.bonnett@newschannel5.com.