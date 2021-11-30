Watch
News

Actions

NewsChannel 5 to match $5K in donations to Nourish the Heart campaign

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
Poster image - 2021-11-30T125414.059.jpg
Posted at 12:57 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 13:57:22-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Feeding the hungry with healthy food. That's the goal and everyone who gives is making a difference.

NewsChannel 5 is proud to be part of the Nourish the Heart campaign year-round, but especially during the holiday season.

"Nashville is a tremendous city and we should never allow people in this city to be hungry, said Rev. Enoch Fuzz.

Rev. Fuzz certainly knows the value of nutritious food as he continues to fight stage four lung cancer.

He is dedicated to fundraising efforts for the Food Pharmacy at Nashville General Hospital which provides healthy foods, fruits, vegetables and dry goods for the hungry.

"I like the slogan we use... Nourish the Heart. These meals nourish the heart. They nourish the body. They help people," Rev. Fuzz said.

NewsChannel 5's parent company is giving a $5,000 check to the program from the Scripps Howard Foundation.

These are matching dollars designed to double the money donated by our viewers. So, we thank you and ask you to give.

You can scan the QR code below to donate:

Nourish the Heart flowcode.png

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap