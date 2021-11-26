Rev. Enoch Fuzz continues to fight hunger amid cancer battle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A very encouraging update on a beloved local pastor and community leader. As many of you know, Rev. Enoch Fuzz is battling stage four lung cancer.

Now, more than a year after his diagnosis, he's out giving praise and sharing recipes to Nourish the Heart.

"Squash is delicious. The way you learn to cook squash is just do it over and over until you get it right," said Rev. Enoch Fuzz.

He knows preparing and eating healthy food can be the best medicine, along with the kind support of others.

Since his cancer diagnosis, he's heard from so many who have him in their prayers.

"The most amazing one was the atheist guy who called to say he was praying for me. And I said, 'you are an atheist.' He said, 'birds have two wings. You flap one and I'll flap one.'"

Rev. Fuzz exudes incredible energy for a man who is undergoing intensive cancer treatments.

He brings a positive outlook to all he does, especially when visiting the food pharmacy at Nashville General Hospital.

He spearheaded the fundraising efforts for the healthy food pantry — everything from squash and other fresh foods and dry goods — to feed the hungry, raising thousands of dollars.

"I like the slogan we use... 'Nourish the Heart.' These meals nourish the heart. They nourish the body. They help people."

Rev. Fuzz is now even back preaching up to a couple of times each month at his church, Corinthian Baptist in North Nashville.

This is a man who refuses to surrender to his illness and it's working.

"My tumor has shrank by 40%. That's what the doctors are saying."

He's thankful to medical science, the support and love from friends and family and his faith.

He plans to beat the cancer and said, "It's good to be alive."

Rev. Fuzz is sixty-six-years old and hopes to live for many more years.

You can scan the QR code below to donate: