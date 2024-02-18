NewsChannel 5 wins 10 categories at the Midsouth Emmy Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday night was the 38th annual Midsouth Emmy Awards, and NewsChannel 5 won 11 different awards — in several different categories!

The awards were given out at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Categories included News Excellence, Technical Achievement, Lighting, Audio and many more. Total, 917 entries were judged in 73 different categories.

Out of 34 nominations, NewsChannel 5 received awards for directors, daily news, investigative reporting, light features, breaking news, photography and others.

Our very own Chris Davis also received the inaugural Geneva M. Brignolo Memorial Rising Star Award!

The full list of awards and their winners from NewsChannel 5 is below.

CATEGORY 22 Director- Newscast (PL Track is Preferred) **TIE A**NewsChannel 5 This Morning: The Covenant School Shooting

WTVF

Andrew Diemer

CATEGORY 22 Director- Newscast (PL Track is Preferred) **TIE B**Tragedy at The Covenant School

WTVF

Kevin Sherrill

CATEGORY 29 Investigative - Multiple Reports

NewsChannel Investigates - The DA's Deals

WTVF

Bryan Staples, Phil Williams

CATEGORY 30 Daily News Report (single shift])

The Walk

WTVF

Dan Blommel, Jason Lamb

CATEGORY 35 News Light Feature (Single Report)

The Mighty, Mighty Tigers!

WTVF

Forrest Sanders

CATEGORY 36 News Light Feature (Multiple Reports)

Ziggy Stardust and the Outsider Spider

WTVF

Forrest Sanders

CATEGORY 43 Breaking or Spot News - Single Report

Blown Away

WTVF

Chris Davis, Jordan Powell

CATEGORY 63 Writer – News

Hi Meika. Hi Devery.

WTVF

Forrest Sanders

CATEGORY 66 Writer - Spot Announcement

NewsChannel5: Reel Good Writin’

WTVF

Alan Adkins

CATEGORY 67 Photographer – News

The Writing on the Wall

WTVF

Forrest Sanders

CATEGORY 72 Evening Newscast

NewsChannel 5 at 6: The Covenant School Shooting

WTVF

Nick Beres, Kelsey Gibbs, Emily Luxen, Carrie Sharp, Anastasia Tcherepova

Geneva M. Brignolo Memorial Rising Star Award

Chris Davis

WTVF