NewsChannel 5 wins 10 categories at the Midsouth Emmy Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday night was the 38th annual Midsouth Emmy Awards, and NewsChannel 5 won 11 different awards — in several different categories!
The awards were given out at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Categories included News Excellence, Technical Achievement, Lighting, Audio and many more. Total, 917 entries were judged in 73 different categories.
Out of 34 nominations, NewsChannel 5 received awards for directors, daily news, investigative reporting, light features, breaking news, photography and others.
Our very own Chris Davis also received the inaugural Geneva M. Brignolo Memorial Rising Star Award!
The full list of awards and their winners from NewsChannel 5 is below.
CATEGORY 22 Director- Newscast (PL Track is Preferred) **TIE A**NewsChannel 5 This Morning: The Covenant School Shooting
WTVF
Andrew Diemer
CATEGORY 22 Director- Newscast (PL Track is Preferred) **TIE B**Tragedy at The Covenant School
WTVF
Kevin Sherrill
CATEGORY 29 Investigative - Multiple Reports
NewsChannel Investigates - The DA's Deals
WTVF
Bryan Staples, Phil Williams
CATEGORY 30 Daily News Report (single shift])
The Walk
WTVF
Dan Blommel, Jason Lamb
CATEGORY 35 News Light Feature (Single Report)
The Mighty, Mighty Tigers!
WTVF
Forrest Sanders
CATEGORY 36 News Light Feature (Multiple Reports)
Ziggy Stardust and the Outsider Spider
WTVF
Forrest Sanders
CATEGORY 43 Breaking or Spot News - Single Report
Blown Away
WTVF
Chris Davis, Jordan Powell
CATEGORY 63 Writer – News
Hi Meika. Hi Devery.
WTVF
Forrest Sanders
CATEGORY 66 Writer - Spot Announcement
NewsChannel5: Reel Good Writin’
WTVF
Alan Adkins
CATEGORY 67 Photographer – News
The Writing on the Wall
WTVF
Forrest Sanders
CATEGORY 72 Evening Newscast
NewsChannel 5 at 6: The Covenant School Shooting
WTVF
Nick Beres, Kelsey Gibbs, Emily Luxen, Carrie Sharp, Anastasia Tcherepova
Geneva M. Brignolo Memorial Rising Star Award
Chris Davis
WTVF
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp