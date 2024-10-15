NewsChannel 5's Hannah McDonald honored with American Gavel Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5’s Hannah McDonald was honored with this year's American Gavel Award from the American Judges Association.

The award was presented by Judge Catherine Carlson, president of the association, in New Orleans, Louisiana at AJA's annual conference.

The American Gavel Award for Distinguished Reporting about the Judiciary recognizes legal journalism at its best and highlights the importance of journalism in educating the public about the judicial system.

Hannah was nominated by Judge Robin Kimborough Hayes for her powerful reporting on the Davidson County courts.

"Hannah has dedicated her reporting career to justice-related matters," said Hayes. "She is often the voice behind stories involving marginalized communities and the challenges they face with overcoming barriers to access justice in our community."

In her letter to the AJA Award Committee, Judge Hayes referenced Hannah's reporting on the Court Officer of the Day Program which allows young people to see how a courtroom works, and the virtual traffic docket which has eliminated costs for people needing to handle traffic tickets.

"Hannah’s work in media inspires her audience to share in the work of justice with good news about people who are making a difference and turning the wheels of justice. She cares about people, and it shows up in her work," Hayes said.

The American Gavel Award for Distinguished Reporting was created in 2010.

"I am proud that the American Judges Association recognized my reporting. The legal system can be intimidating. I'm dedicated to explaining and demystifying complicated systems, and I'm honored to be acknowledged by such an impressive organization," said Hannah McDonald.