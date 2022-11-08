NewsChannel 5's political analyst one of hundreds given wrong ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fallout continues from two errors at the Davidson County Election Commission, resulting in 438 people voting early on a wrong ballot.

One of those voters given a wrong ballot is a familiar face: NewsChannel 5 Political Analyst Pat Nolan.

"I have tried most of my career not to be the story," Nolan said. "Report the story, yes; be the story, no. But sometimes it happens."

The Election Commission says the error was due to the Davidson County Election Commission's data not lining up exactly with the correct state data after redistricting this year. After the commission tried to fix the problem last week, it exacerbated the problem resulting in more early voters getting the wrong ballots.

"The ballot I got had me voting in the 5th congressional district. When I checked online, I saw I was in the 7th. So I thought that was odd," Nolan said. "Surely the election commission would not give me a wrong ballot, so I voted in the 5th district and went on about my way."

Nolan says it wasn't until a state political party called him that he knew he was affected.

Now, to vote in the correct races, according to the Election Commission's fix, Nolan and the other 437 impacted early voters will have to head to the Election Commission Headquarters on Murfreesboro Pike to cast a provisional ballot on Election Day.

"I would like to see the election commission give everybody on this list a letter of apology, because they screwed this up," Nolan said.