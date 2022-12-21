Next steps for a new stadium deal includes a provision that prevents the Titans from leaving town

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Even after a pretty fierce debate, a two-thirds majority of Nashville's Metro Council passed the first hurdle of legislation that would build a new stadium for the Tennessee Titans.

"A resounding vote yes to go forward," said Nashville Mayor John Cooper, shortly after Tuesday night's vote.

One measure was to approve the 1% hotel-motel tax increase to help fund the project. The other was a non-binding term sheet of the deal.

"I think it at least gave an outline for what this project is going to be," said NewsChannel 5 Political Analyst Pat Nolan. "It looks like, for now, the council’s on board."

But the process is far from over. From here, the team and the city will go back to the negotiating table and hammer out all the final details.

"It’s not only large, but it’s also complex. And when you dig into that, I think the more questions you’ve got," said Nolan.

One question, some Metro Council members want to consider: can the city share some of the profits with the team from a new naming deal for a new stadium?

"There are a few instances nationwide where that has been done, but a lot of times, those municipal shares of that are not nearly as much as people think it is," said Metro Council Member Brett Withers.

Withers says other details including a parking plan and a 30-year non-relocation agreement would prevent the Two Tone Blue from leaving town. "We can’t limit the sale of it, but even if a sale would occur, the team would not be able to relocate out of the city," said Withers.

Withers added, because the overall deal is so complex, Metro Council will have a lot of measures they have to pass to make this a done deal.

"There are about 15 or so approvals that have to be done," he said.

So it's safe to say, the fierce debate is far from over.

"Now the devil’s in the details, we’ll see what else happens," said Nolan.

NewsChannel 5 is told it could take several months for Metro and the Tennessee Titans to come to final terms on the complete stadium deal.