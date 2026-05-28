'Next time, spell my name right:' McNally disciplines Sen. Oliver over Senate floor protest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally has taken disciplinary action against State Sen. Charlane Oliver following her protest on the Senate floor earlier this month during the contentious congressional redistricting special session.

The discipline stems from a protest during the final day of the special session, when Oliver stood on her desk holding a banner reading “No Jim Crow 2.0 – Stop the Tennessee steal” as Republicans approved new congressional maps dividing Memphis into three districts. Republicans said the redistricting effort was meant to better align the state politically, while Democrats argued it diluted Black voting power.

“The reason why I stood on that desk is because I needed to put a mirror to my Republican colleagues in the Senate, to show them what they were doing, to confront—and let's be real—confront the racism, the structural racism this special session was ushering in,” Oliver said earlier this month on Inside Politics.

In a letter dated May 27, McNally accused Oliver of violating Senate rules “regarding order and decorum in the chamber.” According to the letter, McNally said Oliver stood on her desk, unfurled a banner, resisted handing it over to the sergeant at arms and “sang while dancing on your desk.”

Beginning May 27, McNally said Oliver would:



Only receive per diem payments on days the General Assembly is in session or when attendance is required for a standing committee meeting

No longer be approved for reimbursement for out-of-state legislative conferences

Be reassigned from the Government Operations Committee to the State and Local Government Committee

Senator Charlane Oliver A letter from Lt. Gov. Randy McNally outlines disciplinary measures against State Sen. Charlane Oliver following her protest on the Senate floor during Tennessee’s congressional redistricting special session.

Oliver responded Wednesday, calling the punishment politically motivated and defending her protest as a stand against what she described as racially discriminatory redistricting.

“Today, I received a letter from Lt. Governor Randy McNally outlining punitive measures against me for standing up — quite literally — for the people of Tennessee,” Oliver said in a statement.

“The actions I took on May 7th were not a violation of decorum,” Oliver said. “They were a direct response to a majority party that has systematically stripped Black communities of fair representation through gerrymandered, racially discriminatory redistricting maps.”

She also quoted civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis' call to make “good trouble, necessary trouble.”

“Reassigning my committee seat, restricting my per diem, and cutting off my travel reimbursements will not change the facts,” Oliver said. “The redistricting of our congressional districts was wrong, it was calculated, and it will have consequences for every Tennessean who believes in a government that truly represents the people.”

Oliver ended her statement by adding, “Next time, spell my name right.”