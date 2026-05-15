'This was the moment to take a stand,' says state senator who protested during redistricting vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — State Sen. Charlane Oliver, (D) Nashville, stood on her desk in protest as Republicans voted to eliminate the state's only Democratic and majority Black congressional seat in Memphis.

Oliver has faced criticism for going too far, but she said on Inside Politics she had to push back.

"I needed to signify the magnitude of the moment," Oliver said.

On the chaotic final day of the special session, Oliver climbed on top of her desk and held a banner that read "No Jim Crow 2.0 - Stop the Tennessee steal."

"The reason why I stood on that desk is because I needed to put a mirror to my Republican colleagues in the Senate, to show them what they were doing, to confront—and let's be real—confront the racism, the structural racism this special session was ushering in," Oliver said.

Republicans say their vote was not about racism, but about aligning the state politically.

Memphis was the only Democratic district.

The new map divides it into 3 districts, making it more likely Republican candidates win in all 9 congressional districts across the state.

Protests on the House side led Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton to kick Democrats off all standing committees that meet over the summer.

He said in a letter to the Democratic leader that Democrats worked with "paid protesters" to disrupt the session.

When asked whether there were paid protesters at the Capitol, Oliver pushed back.

"No. These were all Tennesseans. These were all concerned citizens. Our constituents," Oliver said.

Republican Lt. Governor Randy McNally blasted Oliver's protest in the Senate, calling it "outrageous" and "disgraceful."

"She disrespected her colleagues, her constituents and this state. There is simply no excuse for what she did," McNally wrote in a statement.

Oliver responded, "I would say the special session was outrageous and unprecedented."

Unlike Democrats in the House, Senator Oliver has not been kicked off any committees, but she expects consequences.

"I know how this legislature operates. It won't always be visible. But it might look like me never being able to pass a piece of legislation," Oliver said.

Oliver said the protest and the potential consequences were worth it.

She has been asked to run for Congress in one of the newly drawn districts but has declined, saying the important place for her to be now is in the state Senate.

You can see the entire unedited interview on Inside Politics.