Watch
News

Actions

NFD: Brentwood Oaks apartment fire classified as ‘undetermined’

items.[0].image.alt
Sky5
Aerial view of the Brentwood Oaks Apartments after a large fire destroyed one of the buildings.
Sky_5_AM_d0530$_frame_54984.jpeg
Posted at 2:07 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 15:07:43-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigators have classified a large fire that broke out at a Nashville apartment complex last month as “undetermined.”

The fire happened back on May 24 at Brentwood Oaks Apartments in the Nippers Corner area of Nashville.

Nashville Fire Department investigators said an undetermined classification means they are “unable to identify all the components of the cause of the fire.”

Also, due to the extensive damage, investigators were unable to also determine if the fire suppression system activated properly or if it was impacted by the fire.

The two-alarm fire destroyed building number 5 and displaced residents in 18 units. No one was hurt.

Previous story:

'I’m a little distraught.' Brentwood Oaks resident loses everything in fire

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png

News

Buy Tickets Now