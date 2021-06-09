NFD: Brentwood Oaks apartment fire classified as ‘undetermined’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigators have classified a large fire that broke out at a Nashville apartment complex last month as “undetermined.”

The fire happened back on May 24 at Brentwood Oaks Apartments in the Nippers Corner area of Nashville.

Nashville Fire Department investigators said an undetermined classification means they are “unable to identify all the components of the cause of the fire.”

Also, due to the extensive damage, investigators were unable to also determine if the fire suppression system activated properly or if it was impacted by the fire.

The two-alarm fire destroyed building number 5 and displaced residents in 18 units. No one was hurt.

