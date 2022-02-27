NFD fought an apartment fire on Tampa Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fire units were on the scene of a 2 alarm apartment fire this morning.

Nashville Fire Department responded to a call at 270 Tampa Drive that came in around 5:00 a.m. Sunday.

NFD said that the fire broke out in Building E, a two-story building at the complex. Upon arrival, the fire was through the building's roof. The portion that caught on fire has 30 apartment units.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in the breezeway to prevent the spread toward the other units in Building E.

All of the residents have made it out safely and there were no reported injuries.

Crews are working with the apartment's management team to figure out how many residents were displaced.

No other information is available at this time.