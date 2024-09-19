NFL teams are raising prices at a rate higher than inflation, including the Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Inflation isn't only impacting how much we pay for hotels, cars, and food. It's also impacting game day.

In fact, across the country, NFL teams are raising prices at a rate higher than inflation.

FinanceBuzz tracked prices for tickets, concessions, and parking for every NFL team from 2013 to the present to find which teams raised prices the most and least. I took a look at the prices Tennessee Titans fans pay.

To go to a Titans game in 2013 the average ticket cost was $65. By 2023, the average ticket was $107, which represents a 64% increase.

For two people to attend a home game, buy a beer and a hot dog, and split a parking pass it cost $91 back in 2013. In 2023, it cost $135 on average.

I talked about the economics of football with Lipscomb University finance professor Julio Rivas. He said one factor driving the price up in Nashville is the increased demand from people with disposable income.

"If you play against teams from bigger markets, people who travel, people who will travel to see their game, they will do it," Rivas said.

We know these prices are a lot of money to ask of families but get this, the average ticket price to an NFL game is more. On average, one ticket costs $121. Home game tickets for the Las Vegas Raiders ($169), San Francisco 49ers ($161) and Green Bay Packers ($141) cost the most.

"You as a fan have no other option to pay the price they have assigned," Rivas said.

Some easy things you can do on game day to save money include parking far away, taking a rideshare or public transportation to the stadium, and filling up on food before the game.

How do you save money on game day? Let me know your tips and tricks hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.