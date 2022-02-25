NHL Pregame Fan Festival gives the Preds faithful the chance to test out their skills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In true Music City fashion, the party will get started long before the puck drops under the lights at Nissan Stadium at the NHL Stadium Series game between the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Friday morning, crews were still hammering out the final prep work for the NHL Pregame Fan Festival, being held at Lot R at Nissan Stadium. "I mean I have zip ties in my hand, just trying to figure out what last-minute touches we need to do to put together," said Amy Hurd of the Nashville Predators.

The festival has something for every speed — live music, food, games and prizes galore. You can even put the smash back in "Smashville" by taking a sledgehammer to a hideously painted Tampa Bay Lightning boat. "We found it to be fitting given our opponent," said Hurd.

But for those wishing they were the ones out on the ice, you have a chance to put your skills to the test. You can compete in target practice by trying to get as many pucks into stacked washing machines, as possible. The washing machines were inspired by hockey legend Sidney Crosby learning to shoot by hitting pucks into his family's units when he was growing up. "It’s harder than it looks, that’s for sure," said Hurd.

Here's a list of all the activities:



Truly Hard Seltzer Accuracy Challenge

Truly Hard Seltzer Target Practice

Truly Hard Seltzer Hardest Shot

Navy Federal Credit Union Hockey Puck Shot Challenge

Bud Light Beer Garden

Bud Light Mobile Bar

Clorox Company's Beat the Sneeze Activation Tent

Dunkin's Fan Zone (Air and Bubble Hockey)

Fanatics Merchandise Tent

FanDuel Lounge

GEICO $500 Gift Card Giveaway

Honda Precision Passing Challenge

Honda Puck Drop

Jagermeister Mobile Bar

Nashville Predators SMASHVILLE Experience

NHL Network Interactive Experience

PPG Paint By Numbers Mural

Smashville Boat Smash

Stanley Cup Display

Tampa Bay Lightning Beach Tailgate

Ticketmaster Bullseye Battle

Upper Deck Series Card

For more details on each activity, click here.

The festival runs from 1 to 6 p.m. at Nissan Stadium Lot R.