'Nice hit!' How a church league teamed up to teach Pickleball to a Nashville elementary school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Teaching a new sport to a gym full of frantic fourth graders can feel like a thankless and chaotic job. But thankfully, the P.E. teacher at Fall-Hamilton Elementary has had some experienced players, helping him out all school year long.

"When we’re playing, try your best to stay in your area," shouted Jackson Hauser, who teaches Physical Education at Fall-Hamilton.

Jim Thomas is willing to admit, his favorite sport is known for it's popularity with players of a certain age. "It’s a gray hair, I mean it’s a blue hair -- it’s popular with the blue hairs at my church, and that’s kind of what inspired me to think, well this might be a fit for Fall-Hamilton," said Thomas.

Thomas actually served this idea up himself. He wanted Pickleball, an activity he loves so much, to catch on with the next generation. So he rallied some of the players in his Woodmont Christian Church league to volunteer their time.

"I applied for a grant and we got the nets and paddles from U.S.A. Pickleball," said Thomas. "So we started with third and fourth graders. The fifth graders were a little unruly so they were eliminated."

Kylie Jakes is one of their proteges. "I did not even know it was a sport," the fourth grader told us.

She's the first to admit, she still has a lot to learn about the game itself. We asked her if she felt like she was good at Pickleball. "No. No offense to me, but oh no," said Jakes.

But in just this one school year, she's already learned a pretty valuable lesson — when someone is willing to sacrifice their time with you, there is so much more you can learn. "They do a one on one so we can do more things, and not just do it on our own," said Jakes.

After the lesson was over, all of the P.E. classmates gathered up and chanted a thank you to their volunteers. "Thank you for Pickleball Pickleball Pickleball, Thank you for Pickleball, We love Pickleball, Whoosh," the class shouted in unison.

Maybe teaching a new sport isn't so thankless, after all. "They seem to enjoy this," said Thomas. "So far, so good."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.