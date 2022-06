NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thanks to a northerly wind, Saturday will be seasonal with highs in the mid-80s, and little to no humidity making for a comfortable day!

While a southerly wind returns Sunday we still will not see a drastic change in humidity levels across the Mid-South. But, as rain chances really increase across the area this week so does the humidity. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s, but it will feel like it’s in the mid-90s from Monday through the rest of the week.