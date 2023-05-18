NICU neighbors turn prom dates 17 years later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Seventeen years after they grew side-by-side in the TriStar Centennial Hospital NICU in Nashville, Tennessee, Tatum Kelly and Leighton Long went to Pulaski's prom together in the Spring of 2023.

"We've known each other for so long. It's like siblings almost," Kelly explained.

The pair explained their parents formed an inseparable bond when they both were born months before their due dates.

"For my parents, I think it was it was such a struggle for them. Just like they went through a lot and then they had me and it was like, I was like a miracle to them," said Long. "And so, I think them having me and then being able to go through that such a time where they didn't know if I was gonna live or die. And...[there was] someone who is going through almost the same thing, and they can relate on that and be like, ‘Hey, you've been placed here. And I think I was meant to meet you.’"

Claire Kopsky Throughout their childhood, Tatum Kelly grew up in Pulaski and Leighton Long in Knoxville, so their mothers would drive to a meeting point for play dates so the family's friendship would continue.

One of their NICU nurses, Jamie Horton remembers the duo from 2005.

"I remember Tatum was a very tiny and a very sick baby to start," recounted Horton. "So I knew when I was taking care of her that day, she really she demanded a lot of my time that day. I got to meet her dad, Jeremy that day. Didn't get to meet her mom because she was still on another floor recovering from delivering."

After 23 years of serving the same NICU unit, Horton said it's not uncommon for families to become friends as they go through such a challenging time that they did not plan for.

"The families are so strong and they don't even know it at the time. They have no clue because they're going through the absolute worst time in their life," explained Horton. "It doesn't surprise me that they built a relationship that has lasted a lifetime because they went through one of the worst moments of their life together."

Claire Kopsky TriStar Centennial Women’s Hospital NICU Nurse Manager Jamie Horton

As Kelly and Long grew up, Horton stayed in touch on Facebook with their mothers seeing that they met up for play dates over time even though they lived hours apart in Tennessee. In April, she saw that the pair went to prom together.

"I just thought because we did this, you know, we had gotten in touch again, like a few years ago, and so I just thought it'd be nice to like him to come to Pulaski and come to prom with me because he had never been to Pulaski and I don't know, it was a new experience," Kelly explained.

After Long agreed to come, to Kelly's surprise he surprised her with a limo ride.

Kelly said, "I was like this—That's really cool. I was not expecting it at all."

Before they left for prom, the pair's mothers had them pose for a few extra photos.

"It was really embarrassing. I mean, it was kind of like, ‘Hey, you guys have known each other for so long and you like little kids?... Let's just remake all of these [pictures].’ And I was like okay, like, why not?" Leighton said.

Claire Kopsky According to the March of Dimes, about 10 percent of babies in the U.S. spend time in the NICU after they are born.

The duo realized how special their friendship is and credits their moms with keeping them in touch.

"When you find someone who's like a really good friend. It's hard to, like, come along those in by those these days especially when everyone kind of in their own worlds. And when you find someone who is like going to be your friend for a long period of time to never let them go and always keep in contact," Leighton said.

Kelly said, "We didn't talk for a good five years, but then when we caught back up and I went to Knoxville, like two years ago, it was like nothing had changed. So just don't give up."

Their nurse said it is heartwarming to see their story come full circle and hopes it brings hope to other families currently in the NICU.

"They started life with a challenge and have no doubt they'll handle any other challenge that comes their way. Just with watching them grow up," said Horton. "I got to see how tiny Tatum was and how tiny and critical she was on that first day of life. I'm not surprised she is who she is today because she started out as a really strong young lady as a baby and she's definitely like watching her grow into that has been, it's rewarding."