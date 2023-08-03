NIH launches long COVID trials to help millions of Americans with symptoms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you suffer from long-COVID symptoms you could be part of a trial to find a solution.

Brain fog, sleep issues, and fast heart rate are just some of the symptoms long-COVID patients face. This trial can get them the help they need and help millions of others in the future.

The National Institute of Health says about 15 million people in the U.S. suffer from long-COVID, and it can present itself with more than 200 symptoms.

The NIH is looking to enroll hundreds of patients in clinical trials called "Recover" and they will focus on four main areas:



One study will look at the persistence of COVID in the system. This study will test a longer dose of the anti-viral "Paxlovid," which is already used to treat acute COVID. The second study will focus on memory loss. A third will take a look into sleep-related problems. A fourth looks at effects in the nervous system... like breathing problems... dizziness... and digestive issues.

These trials are part of an almost $1.2 billion project supported through President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act.

The NIH will reach out to patients across the country to recruit for the trials.