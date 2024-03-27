Nikki-Dee Ray heads to Tom Joy Elementary for an exciting book fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's so special to see kids pick out a book of their own at one of our "If You Give A Child A Book" book fairs.
Nikki-Dee Ray was at the book fair at Tom Joy Elementary Wednesday morning! Check it out above!
Rhori recommends:
“One of the great things about working at NewsChannel 5 is learning about the remarkable history of the station itself. The names: Bob Lobertini…Chris Clark…Hope Hines…and, of course, Oprah. The newscasts, of course. But also: Night Train…Hee Haw…and TALK OF THE TOWN, which is now one of the longest-running locally produced talk shows in the country marking 40 years on the air. Our storyteller-in-chief Forrest Sanders offers this entertaining and nostalgic look back at the popular program we here refer to as…simply…‘TOTT’. Enjoy!”
-Rhori Johnston