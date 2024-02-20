Nikki-Dee Ray visits Bellshire Elementary for a book fair on Tuesday!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's so special to see kids pick out a book of their own at one of our "If You Give A Child A Book" book fairs.
On Tuesday, Nikki-Dee Ray visited a book fair in Bellshire Elementary!
Take a look and see how fun it was in the video player above!
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp