Nissan Stadium opens new sensory room

It’s the first of its kind at any sports venue in Nashville and only the fourth sensory room at stadiums in the NFL.
Posted at 1:00 PM, Apr 16, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Titans fans who struggle attending games due to issues with overstimulation and noise will now have a place to go to inside Nissan Stadium if they become overwhelmed.

Nissan Stadium’s new sensory room is located on the north end of the concourse. The room will open to the public for the first time Saturday for the Nashville SC game.

People with medical conditions like PTSD, autism and more sometimes struggle when going out in a large setting. This new sensory room will be for those fans who just need a 10- or 15-minute break from all the excitement.

The room was designed by KultureCity and sponsored by husband and wife music artists, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires.

The room will be staffed and opened any time there’s an event at Nissan Stadium.

