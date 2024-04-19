Nissan stadium ready for Supercross competition this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nissan Stadium has transformed from a football field into a dirt bike track for round 14 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Saturday.

Doors open for fan fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 5:30 p.m. and the competition gets started at 6 p.m.

Check out the full schedule and buy tickets here.

There are a variety of VIP experiences people can get tickets for.

Monster Energy Supercross is also giving back to the community. On Friday, athletes and representatives from the Ryan Dungey Foundation and All Kids Bike will build 50 Stride Bikes that will be donated to Inglewood Elementary and Stanford Montessori Elementary schools.

Four-time Supercross champion Ryan Dungey will personally deliver the bikes.