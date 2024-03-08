Nissan Stadium transformed into a driving range for golf lovers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This Friday and Saturday Nissan Stadium will be transformed into a driving range for golf lovers with Upper Deck Golf.

Nashville is Upper Deck Golf's second stop on a tour to different stadiums across 24 different sports stadiums across the country.

People can practice their swing from the stands and aim at targets labeled on the football field.

People can reserve the limited tea times on Upper Deck's website between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Drinks and food will also be available for people to buy during their time.