NMAAM celebrates Black Music Appreciation Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — June is Black Music Appreciation Month. It’s a month celebrating African American musical influences, and there are several events taking place this week to celebrate in Music City.

The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) has a jam-packed week planned to celebrate Black artists and their music.

This week will be a time to remember: Not only is the National Museum of African American Music officially opening its doors to the public full time, but Black Music Appreciation Month wouldn't exist if not for the strong forces involved, including Dyana Williams, known as the mother of Black Music Month.

She wrote the bill, that resulted in Black Music Appreciation month.

"Every American president issues a proclamation and encourages the citizenry of America and the world to acknowledge the contributions of Black folks in American and all the indigenous genres we create,” said NMAAM board member Dyana Williams.

On Thursday, the museum will honor Black music legends in the industry at a benefit concert.

The Celebration of Legends benefit concert will feature a special tribute to Quincy Jones, Lionel Richie, Chaka Khan, Smokey Robinson, and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.