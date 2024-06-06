NMAAM celebrates Black Music Month with nearly a dozen events throughout June

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week is the start of Black Music Month, and the National Museum of African American Music has a whole month of events ready to celebrate.

June is a busy month for the museum — during Black Music Month there is the CMA Fest, Juneteenth, the Nashville Pride Festival, and the museum is ready to celebrate it all.

As CMA Fest gets underway, Thursday at 7 p.m. the museum will celebrate how Black artists have influenced the country genre and will honor a Nashville artists for his contributions.

The event is called "Juke! A Black Country Celebration." Songwriter and producer Anthony Smith will be honored at the event tonight. He has been behind the scenes making hits with artists across genres including Lonestar, Bucky Covington, Donna Summers, the Wilkinsons, and Jo Dee Messina, just to name a few.

The event is also a celebration of how Juke-joints influenced the Honky Tonks of today.

Local artists will perform, and there will be a cash bar and local vendors.

This year, black country artists have gained special recognition with features on Beyonce's album, Cowboy Carter. Many of the artists on the album and more will be performing this weekend at CMA Fest.

The museum wants to make sure people know the history of Black artists in the country genre and recognize those who have paved the way.

"There has been black country artists...forever performing and it seems like it's really rising to another level," said CEO and President of NMAAM, Deon Brown. "Fans that are here for CMA Fest if you're in town...come by and see the NMAAM. We will take you on a journey.

Friday the museum is celebrating 45 years of Black Music Month with one of the founders, Dyana Williams, with the event, "Measures & Melodies." Williams is also on the board of the museum. She helped lobby for former President Jimmy Carter to officially create a month celebrating Black music. There will be a panel discussion with Williams and a surprise exhibit revealed.

To celebrate 615 day on June 15, you can enjoy live music at the museum and admission for only $6.15.

Then June 16 is the Bridge to Broadway Block Party with rap group "Nappy Roots" headlining and other local artists and DJs performing taking over Broadway right in front of the museum for the 2nd year.

On Juneteenth, you can get into the museum for free.

June 20 is Hip-Hop Karaoke - Pride Edition, ahead of the Pride Festival happening that weekend.

Brown said he wants people in Nashville and visitors to enjoy all the museum has to offer all month long.

"I love seeing people come together, and that's what we're doing. We're giving meaningful programming for everybody. Just pick which slot you want. I prefer you come to all of them because maybe you'll learn something. Step outside your box. But whatever you can do Nashville, show up and show out, so that the tourists who come to town can see how Nashville supports," said Brown.

There are a lot more events happening during Black Music Month such as mixology classes and a discussion about ballroom featuring Broadway and big screen actor, Billy Porter. Check out the full calendar of events and reserve tickets on the NMAAM website.