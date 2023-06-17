NMAAM celebrates Juneteenth, Black Music Month, and anniversary of hip-hop with multiple events this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Museum of African American Music is going big this weekend hosting an event Saturday, Sunday, and Monday celebrating a trifecta of things: Juneteenth, Black Music Month, and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Saturday night, comedian Amanda Seales — actress from HBO Max's hit show Insecure — will be in the Roots Theater for her Smart Funny and Black Comedy Show. There is a 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. show and both are free. People have to reserve a spot with a ticket, but if you are not able to snag one, you can catch it streaming live on her website.

Sunday is a really big day. The museum is hosting its third annual Bridge to Broadway Block Party. It will be right on Broadway in front of Bridgestone Arena.

From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. the day will be filled with food, Black owned business vendors, and music from artists showcasing an array of genres. Rapper and beatboxer Doug E. Fresh will start the show off at 1 p.m.

Candice Jones, Director of Marketing and Communications for NMAAM said being right on Broadway is so important to them because they want to invite the Black community into this historic location in the middle of Music City.

"When we kind of understand the history of Downtown Nashville and the race relations happening around that from years past, it was important for us to move this to the street, so that we can really kind of embrace the community out in the middle of Broadway," Jones said.

Finally, Monday is the museum's Community Day which means free admission for everyone. It will also be a full day of Juneteenth activities and programs including performances in the lobby by the Nashville Symphony and the Nashville Opera.