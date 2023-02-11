NMAAM This is Hip-Hop exhibit celebrates 50 years of hip-hop.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Museum of African American Music is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop with a year-long exhibit.

The This is Hip-Hop Exhibit will feature the work of photographers capturing hip-hop icons frozen in time.

Throughout the year photographers from different regions of the country will be featured.

Right now, the work that is up is from Chicago native Raymond Boyd, whose black and white pictures show artists visiting the mid-west like the Fugees, Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, Nelly, and Ice-T and Lil Wayne.

The genre started in the Bronx, New York when DJ Kool Herc played the first breakbeat at a house party, since then hip-hop has taken off as a cultural movement.

President and CEO of the museum, H. Beecher Hicks III said he hopes the exhibit will show all that hip-hop has accomplished over the last 50 years.

"I think people will get a reminder of their own life and a reminder of the impact that this music has had on their lives and on the culture that the music emerges from," said Hicks. "So, whether it is the war on drugs, or just the celebration of a party or the times that we had in college, or dealing with some of the social justice matters that we're working through as a country today, all of that will emerge through these images that we're featuring in the gallery over the next year."

Check out the museum's website for their events this Black History month such as a viewing of the 1619 Project documentary in partnership with Hulu next week, and the museum is already getting ready for Black Music Month in June.