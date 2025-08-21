No alcohol? New blood pressure guidelines suggest lifestyle changes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Health leaders, including the American Heart Association, have announced new guidelines on high blood pressure.

Among them, advice on alcohol has changed.

Dr. Daniel Munoz, the executive director at the Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute, says while past guidelines have emphasized moderation, current ones suggest cutting out alcoholic drinks altogether.

If you can't do that, he says less is more. The guidelines say generally, women should have less than one drink a day. For men, it's less than one and a half or two.

"What these guidelines do is really spell out for the first time is the idea that alcohol in any amount might have a negative consequence when it comes to blood pressure," he explained.

Other tips include maintaining a healthy exercise schedule, having a healthy diet, and laying off the sodium.

This is important, knowing how common high blood pressure can be and how it can pose a danger to your health.

Almost half the US population has high blood pressure, and it's more prevalent in Tennessee than other states.

We also know it's been linked to various risks like stroke, dementia and heart attacks.

"I, like many doctors, see the negative outcomes...the life-altering, sometimes life-ending impact of high blood pressure that was either not recognized or not reacted to," said Dr. Munoz. "And so when we see that, it's incredibly motivating to spend time with patients who are well, again, before they trip and stumble medically...and get them on the right path so they don't have to experience a life-altering heart attack or stroke or some other medical catastrophe or issue."

If you don't know your blood pressure, Dr. Munoz wants you to go get checked. You can always visit a local pharmacy or grocery store.

"Ideally that top number is less than 120, that bottom number less than 80," he said.

New data in the guidelines also reinforced the importance of identifying high blood pressure in pregnant mothers. Recognizing the condition, and medicating appropriately, actually led to healthier outcomes for both the mom and baby.

You can learn more details about the new guidelines.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.