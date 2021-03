CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Fire crews responded Sunday afternoon to the Captain D's restaurant Wilma Rudolph Blvd. after it caught fire Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials say there are no injuries.

Fire investigators were able to look at video footage from next door and saw there was fire in the mulch outside of the restaurant.

Employees thought they had extinguished the fire and went back to work.

Smoke later filled the building and employees evacuated and called 911.