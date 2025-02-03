Watch Now
No injuries to students reported in Monday morning school bus collision on Old Hickory Blvd

NewsChannel 5
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A school bus that was taking students to Andrew Jackson Elementary collided with an SUV Monday morning.

The collision took place on Old Hickory Blvd. and there were no injuries reported for the 15 students on board.

The driver of the SUV was transported for further medical attention.

