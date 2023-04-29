No longer choosing to pay the bills over health -- free medical care at Nashville Fairgrounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People can receive free health care Saturday at the Nashville Fairgrounds as part of Ascension Saint Thomas Medical Mission at Home.

Medical, dental, vision, hearing and mental health care will be available and no insurance is required.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can register in advance online,otherwise it's first come first serve.

Language interpreters will be there.

Ascension Saint Thomas is partnering with other community organizations to make this possible for the uninsured and underinsured.

The mission has served more than 25,000 Tennesseans since 2008 and is returning for the first time Saturday since the pandemic.

People can also get select prescriptions as well, still at no cost. This event allows people to stop putting off their health to pay the bills.

