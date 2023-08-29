'No meaningful action.' Covenant parents, others in community disheartened after special session wraps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The special legislative session that wrapped on Tuesday was called because a shooter killed six people in a Nashville elementary school.

That tragedy at The Covenant School didn't just rock that community — it stirred up the state.

Throughout the special session, parents have taken notice and were moved by the Covenant parents who were on Capitol Hill talking about the mass shooting at their children's elementary school. They put themselves in their shoes.

"It could just of easily been my kid," said Portia Sabin.

Covenant moms and dads didn't hold back when lawmakers at the Capitol closed up shop.

"We held a special session following the tragedy of a mass shooting at The Covenant School and yet we took no meaningful action," said Sarah Shoop Neumann, mother of a Covenant student.

School parents said they'll keep fighting for firearm reform.

"Our elected representatives have done nothing. Our state has done nothing to make you safer or to prevent this from happening again." said Mary Katherine Joyce, the mother of a third grade Covenant student.

Five months after the tragedy at Covenant, Nashville families say they have noticed other schools aren't the same either.

"You know you get emails from the school routinely saying we've made changes where we've implemented bulletproof glass, and our son had to start carrying an ID to school for the first time," Sabin said.

Following the abrupt end of the special session, the Covenant parents who have had such a presence at the Capitol say they aren't backing down and plan to keep fighting during the next legislative session in January.

"We're not just talking about traffic lights and a football stadium," said Sarah Shoop Neumann. "These are all of our kids' lives. It's got to change. The atmosphere has got to change, and we'll work toward that. We'll take down the names of those who don't deserve a seat here and make sure we replace them with someone who wants to be here with the right motivations."