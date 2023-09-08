No more driving across state lines for Kentucky gamblers, sports betting is now live

OAK GROVE, Ky. (WTVF) — For many sports fans, they won't just be watching the big games this weekend, they'll be betting on them. But for the last three years, while Tennessee gamblers have had the option, our friends in Kentucky have not.

"I’ve gotten up here before — and gone oh man I wish I bet on that baseball game today," said John Smallwood, who lives in Tennessee but frequents the Oak Grove Gaming Hall in Kentucky quite a bit.

Smallwood has been forced to hop back over the Tennessee border, where it's legal, to place his bets.

"When you try to make a bet, you can’t unless you’re in the area you’re supposed to be in," Smallwood said.

But that's all changing in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Oak Grove Gaming Hall is taking full advantage of a new law that went into effect this week. It legalizes sports betting in person at pre-approved horse tracks and gaming halls.

"So you have all the games," said Darren VanDover, president of Oak Grove Racing, Gaming and Hotel. "It just adds to the excitement of watching the game."

Oak Grove is offering up every type of sports bet you could imagine.

"You want to bet on table tennis in the Czech Republic? You want to bet on lacrosse? The options are there," said VanDover.

They're also offering princess parking for those just needing to make a quick wager.

"We call them 'Bet and Jet.' So you can park out front and then literally right after you walk into the entrance, there’s three machines for people to bet at," he said.

For the next few weeks, if you're gambling in Kentucky, you'll have to come in person to place your bets.

On Sept. 28, pre-selected online gambling apps will be allowed to operate.

"Now that they’ve got this, it’s like, oh no I’m in double trouble," said Smallwood.

Just the option of covering the spread in the Commonwealth has Smallwood dreaming big.

"One on a four-leg parlay, you bet $10-20, and if you get lucky you could win $200 - $300 dollars on a bet, which is not a bad payday," he said.

That is, as long as the odds stay in his favor.

"It does make you not want to work that day if you win. But if you lose, you’re like I gotta get back to work and make some money," said Smallwood.

Kentucky is hoping sports gambling will bring in $23 million in new tax revenue. Under a provision of the law, taxes on sports gambling at retail locations like Oak Grove Gaming Hall is around 10%. Online bets will be taxed around 15%.

For more information on which race tracks are offering sports gambling and which types of bets are allowed, click here for the rules.