No more money: Nashville rental assistance fund runs dry after just three months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's money meant to help some of Nashville's most vulnerable neighbors get back on their feet, but the Metro Action Commission says demand for its rental assistance program is so high, the fund has run out of money in just three months.

The Metro Action Commission says it's never before doled out its entire budget of nearly $500,000 before the end of January.

That money goes to people who've been laid off, or who are sick or experiencing other emergencies, in the form of a one-time rental assistance payment.

The Metro Action Commission says people all across the city are experiencing a perfect storm — some still recovering from the tornado, the pandemic, and more — only to be hit by the inflation and rent increases that are impacting us all.

Also making things worse, a federal grant that helped more than 8,000 Nashvillians in need to catch up on rent, expired last month.

The Metro Action Commission says other agencies that also help with emergency rent assistance are seeing the same demand and depleted funds.

The commission says its hopeful it can find more funding, as its reached out to Metro Council members for help.

The commission says its other programs, like the Energy Assistance Program, which can help pay for electric, gas, propane or other energy bills, still does have money.

You can find out more about applying for that program here.