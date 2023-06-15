No more room: MTSU housing is full for the fall for first time in history

MURFREESBORO TENN. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee State University is facing a housing crunch as its residence halls reach maximum capacity for the first time in recent memory for the fall semester.

The university — which has seen a rise in enrollment of new freshmen and transfer students — is also experiencing changes in the off-campus housing market. While other colleges in the state require students to live on campus, MTSU does not have such a mandate even for freshmen. With a total enrollment of over 20,000, the university can only accommodate around 3,000 students in its 15 residence halls and two on-campus apartment complexes.

As a result, most students live off-campus and commute to campus for classes.

"The high volume of requests for on-campus housing caused us to need to move to a waiting list by early May," said Debra Sells, the vice president for student affairs and vice provost for enrollment services. "By mid-May, we knew that it was not realistic to think we would be able to provide any more on-campus housing, and so we also closed the waiting list," Sells said.

She said the changing landscape of the apartment market in Murfreesboro has also contributed to the increased demand for on-campus housing among sophomores, juniors and seniors. Students have been complaining about the cost of rent.

To address the housing shortage, MTSU has taken several steps. The university has invited local apartment complexes to participate in CUSTOMS, the orientation sessions for new students, where off-campus housing options are showcased.

The June Anderson Center for Women and Non-Traditional Students has developed an off-campus housing website to provide information about local housing options and facilitate roommate searches.

The university's Parent and Family Association has been instrumental in connecting new students with off-campus housing opportunities through its Facebook group page.

NewsChannel 5 learned exclusively the university's Board of Trustees is considering a proposal to partner with a private developer for the redevelopment of the current Womack Lane Apartments. They hope it will meet the growing demand for on-campus housing. Womack Lane was traditionally created for family housing on campus.

Despite the challenges, MTSU students like Emily Groves, an incoming junior, are remaining optimistic. Groves acknowledged the difficulties but expressed confidence that everything will work out.

”Do the best with what they can and where they are now. Everything works out the way it needs to," Groves said.

She also said it's important to plan early and encouraged students to be proactive in securing housing options. She suggests students apply for housing when they apply for admission.