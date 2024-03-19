"No mow month" aims to help the environment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the warm weather this weekend, did you get out and do some yardwork?

One group in Nashville is urging folks to keep the lawnmower in the shed until May, with an eye toward the environment.

The Cumberland River Compact calls it "No Mow Month."

Partnering with Metro Nashville, the group is asking homeowners not to mow their lawns until May, helping not only air quality but water quality -- as your grass grows taller, they say, it grows deeper roots, breaking up the soil underneath, ahead of rainstorms.

"Instead of water running off and collecting surface pollution, it absorbs into the ground," said Natalie Stone with Cumberland River Compact.

But will strict HOAs allow such long blades?

That's something the Cumberland River Compact says can start with a conversation.

"We've been able to plant trees in HOAs and when people know the benefits they have or maintenance practices depending on what they're growing, that can help," Stone said.

So far 500 people across Nashville have signed up, ready to post a yard sign in their yards letting people know they're participating in No Mow Month in April. That number is up from 200 last year.

You can register for No Mow Month and get a free yard sign at this website.