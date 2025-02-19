No snow day for Tennessee lawmakers. They continued their work on the hill Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Usually, during a snow day, the only work being done on Tennessee's Capitol Hill is all the kids breathing heavily as they carry their sled back to the top. But the same couldn't be said for this snow event.

"We’re ready to meet," said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge.

Usually, the Cordell Hull Legislative Building and the Tennessee Capitol Building close on snow days. When lawmakers were told to still report in, it took a few by surprise.

"I didn’t think we’d meet today, yeah. I’m okay with that, but I didn’t think so," said Rep. Johnny Shaw, D-Bolivar. "This morning, I think it was pretty rough for a lot of people to be out early. In fact, I picked up one of my staff members on my way in today because she was a little nervous to drive on. The roads are fairly clear now, but a little bit nervous to drive."

While lawmakers typically stay at nearby hotels or rented apartments, their staffers have longer commutes. Shaw said asking lawmakers and staffers to come in is a major break from the normal practices of the legislature.

"Maybe once in the 24 years I’ve been here, maybe there was a snow. I don’t remember exactly when, but it’s been a long time," he said.

The decision was up to House Speaker Cameron Sexton and his counterpart in the Senate, Lt. Gov. McNally, who both opted to delay the opening of Cordell Hull instead of closing it.

"I mean, look, we’re here to work. We’re all here," said Sexton, R-Crossville. "On the House, we pushed it back to about 12, 12:30 so we could have a better idea of what the roads looked like."

Sexton defended the move, even though all other state buildings closed at the discretion of Gov. Bill Lee.

"TDOT did a great job today. There’s a lot of great roads going on. And so, happy to still be here and still working through and not having a week setback," said Sexton.

So why the rush? Legislative leaders have been clear: they want to finish up this year's session early, if possible, this year.

One possible reason is that former House Speaker Glen Casada has his federal trial coming up in April. Multiple lawmakers have been subpoenaed to testify in that trial.

