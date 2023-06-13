No 'toxicological significance' in autopsy of the Covenant School shooter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An autopsy and toxicology examination completed in the days following the Covenant school shooting showed no evidence of significant toxic substances in the shooter's blood, according to the toxicology report, released this week.

The examination tested for 16 different toxic substances, including amphetamines, barbiturates, cannabinoids, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and oxycodone, among others.

Emily Dennison, the physician who conducted the toxicology tests, reported that the examination "did not reveal any positive findings of toxicological significance."

The report did not describe any testing to indicate whether the shooter's blood contained testosterone or other drugs used in gender-affirming care, a theory posited by some to account for the shooter's behavior.

Within a roughly ten-minute window from when the shooter began firing until Metro Police arrive, police say the shooter fired 152 rounds — 126 from a rifle and 26 from a 9-millimeter handgun.

In that time, the shooter killed three students and three staff members: nine-year-olds Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney and Hallie Scruggs; school custodian Mike Hill, substitute teacher Cynthia Peak and head of the Covenant School, Katherine Koonce.