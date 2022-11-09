No Trash November urges public to participate in cleanup events across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A statewide initiative urging people to participate in cleanup events is taking place across Tennessee this month.

Last year was the first year of the campaign, introduced by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT said more than 1,000 volunteers participated and collected more than 47,000 pounds of litter from roadways.

“We want to ensure our roadways are safe from the negative effects of litter, especially with the upcoming holidays and increased travel,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “Whether intentional or unintentional, litter on our public roads impacts safety, the environment, and the economy, while also detracting from the state’s natural beauty.”

One group that's participated thus far is the Vanderbilt baseball team!

You can find a local cleanup event near you here.