NOAA weather radios in Waverly, Clifton off the air; what you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville says the NOAA weather radios in Waverly, located in Humphreys County, and Clifton, located in Wayne County, are currently off the air. This comes as more strong to severe storms are expected to move through Middle Tennessee tonight.

The NWS confirmed the outage in a public information statement, saying technicians are working to get both back up and running as soon as possible.

The backup transmitters for Waverly are Vale, Tennessee – which is broadcasting on a frequency of 162.450 mhz or Channel 3 on most NOAA weather radios – and Centerville – which is broadcasting on a frequency of 162.450 mhz or Channel 3 on most NOAA weather radios.

The backup transmitters for Clifton are Lobelville – which is broadcasting on a frequency of 162.525 mhz or Channel 6 on most NOAA weather radios and Lawrenceburg – which is broadcasting on a frequency of 162.425 mhz or Channel 2 on most NOAA weather radios.

“Keep in mind that not all backup transmitters will tone for your specific county… so please stay weather aware during the radio outage,” said the NWS.

The Waverly transmitter serves areas of Benton, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Montgomery, Perry and Stewart counties. The Vale transmitter serves areas of Benton, Houston, Humphreys and Stewart counties. Read more about NOAA weather radio sites across Middle Tennessee.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for our southern tier (areas shaded in red) until 9 p.m. View all weather alerts.

