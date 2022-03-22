'Noah's Law' heads to Gov. Lee's desk; bill will change Amber Alert protocols

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The state is one step closer to changing the way it handles Amber Alerts.

"Noah's Law" would allow the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to issue alerts sooner for children at the center of active custody battles with the hope of getting them home quickly and safely.

The law was inspired by 3-year-old Noah Clare. He was taken by his custodial father for more than a week last year, triggering a nationwide manhunt.

At the time, an Endangered Child Alert was issued but an Amber Alert wasn't issued for another 11 days.

Noah's family has expressed their disappointment about the time it took for the Amber Alert to be issued. Eventually, Noah was found safe in California, where his father is facing charges.

The TBI has specific conditions that must be met before an Amber Alert is triggered.

For example, the person must be 17 years old or younger, the child must be in danger of injury or death, and there must be a description of the child, abductor or vehicle.

In Noah's case, problems arose when the family couldn’t prove that he was in danger.

Since Noah’s Law passed in both the House and the Senate unanimously, the legislation will now go to the governor's desk for his signature to become law.

Once that happens, Amber Alerts will be issued after 48 hours for children abducted by their non-custodial parent.

Noah’s family and one of the bill’s sponsors Rep. Johnny Garrett expressed their excitement about the law passing on social media writing this has provided a voice to the voiceless.