Nolensville area deals with low water pressure

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the heat expected to turn back up Tuesday, neighbors in Nolensville were told today to watch how much water they use after reports of low - or even no - water pressure in the town.

The Nolensville College Grove Utility District sent out the notifications early. The utility told customers Monday it was crucial for everyone to limit water use, take shorter showers and delay laundry.

Later Monday afternoon, the utility said a mechanical issue from one of their suppliers caused the issue and they'd need time to fill their tanks back up, leaving some concerned about the coming heat.