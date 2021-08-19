Nolensville fans cheer on their team on eve of the Little League World Series

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — They say it takes a village, but in Nolensville, it took a whole city.

“These kids are literally living the dream for millions of people,” said Nolensville resident Elmer Hil.

The city is cheering on 13 boys as they represent Nolensville on the world’s stage.

“Nolensville is on all the plaques, it’s on all the TV announcements, it’s just an awesome thing to see your town be represented in something national,” said Hill.

The boys in black and gold (designed to imitate Vanderbilt's team) have played their way to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Blake Bivens Nolensville Little League Baseball team prepares to play in the World Series in Williamsport, PA.

“The team really took the opportunity to design their own uniforms this year, their all-star uniforms,” said VP of Operations for Nolensville Little League Baseball, Blake Bivens.

It's thanks to several fundraisers and events that made the once-in-a-lifetime journey possible.

Bivens said, “COVID protocols has really limited any interaction they have with their family other than phone calls, FaceTime, things of that nature”. But cheers and well wishes at Mill Creek Brewing Wednesday night could be felt from miles away as the team got to join the event live on Zoom.

For more than two weeks the team and three coaches have been on the road with an entire city along for the ride. It all comes down to their first game of the Little League World Series Thursday at 2:00 p.m. against Ohio.

Blake Bivens For more than two weeks the team and three coaches have been on the road with little physical interaction from outsiders due to COVID precautions.

“This is an opportunity that even the kids themselves may not fully understand what it is now, but they will someday when they look back on it,” said Hill.

Mill Creek Brewing will host a watch party for the game Thursday at 2:00 p.m.